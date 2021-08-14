Selected boozers will be taking part in the offer – and you have until next Sunday (August 22) to claim it.

The National Pub Fortnight campaign is in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and punters are being offered the chance to buy one drink and get another free to encourage them to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.

How to claim your free drink?

1. Visit the Great British Pubs website and confirm that you are over the age of 18, then enter your details.

2. You'll then be asked to find your local pub and select a drink from the range available.

3. Finally head to the bar and order the same drink where you'll also be able to redeem your voucher from the page displayed.

See all the pubs where you can claim the offer in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. The Painters Arms The Painters Arms in Lake Road, Landport, PO1 4HA.

2. The Milton Arms The Milton Arms in Milton Road, Milton, PO4 8PR.

3. The Lord John Russell The Lord John Russell in Albert Road, Southsea, PO5 2SH.

4. Leopold Leopold in Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JT.