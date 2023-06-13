News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 14 places to go for a Sunday roast in Portsmouth, as rated by Google

The Sunday roast is worshipped by Brits across the country – but it takes a level of finesse to get the right combination.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jun 2022, 10:50 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

Here is a list of 14 Sunday roast destinations in Portsmouth that have been given a 4.0+ or above rating on Google.

SEE ALSO: Best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville for 2023 so far, according to Google reviews

Roast dinner is one of Britain's favourites meals - but it can be difficult finding the best version of a classic dish.

1. Roast dinner

Roast dinner is one of Britain's favourites meals - but it can be difficult finding the best version of a classic dish. Photo: Josh - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Google - 'Lovely pub, great food. Sunday roast is delicious.' Address: 11-17 Eldon St, Southsea, Portsmouth

2. The Eldon Arms pub, Southsea

The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Google - 'Lovely pub, great food. Sunday roast is delicious.' Address: 11-17 Eldon St, Southsea, Portsmouth Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
The Eastney Tavern has a Google rating of 4.6 - ‘One of the best Sunday roasts in Portsmouth. Great atmosphere. Proper pub!’ Address: 100 Cromwell Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO4 9PN

3. The Eastney Tavern

The Eastney Tavern has a Google rating of 4.6 - ‘One of the best Sunday roasts in Portsmouth. Great atmosphere. Proper pub!’ Address: 100 Cromwell Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, PO4 9PN Photo: -

Photo Sales
Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea

4. Carter and Co, Southsea

Carter and Co, in Southsea, has a Google rating of 4.6 - 'My friend and I had the Sunday roast. Every part was perfectly cooked. Excellent. I will be back.' Address: Carter & Co, 30 Great Southsea St, Southsea Photo: -

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortsmouthSunday roastHampshireGoogleMcDonald'sGosport