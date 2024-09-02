Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a day of incredible food, drink and music as Oktoberfest confirms it will return to Portsmouth.

Oktoberfest will be heading to Portsmouth Guildhall on November 2 - and the organisers are expecting tickets to sell out. The event, which has proven extremely popular over the past few years, will welcome people to indulge in an amazing selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins.

Food including bratwurst and pretzels will be up for grabs and there will be a range of drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine. As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, support bands and DJs will perform across all of the sessions.

The day will be divided into two sessions: the afternoon session, which will take place between 12noon and 5pm, and the evening session, which will be between 6pm and 11pm.

The popular event returned to Portsmouth Guildhall in October. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Oktoberfest Portsmouth, said: “With a huge demand for Oktoberfest Portsmouth tickets, we expect that remaining tickets will sell fast. With two huge sessions of even more singing, dancing, beer and food than ever before, this will be our biggest year yet.”

Tickets are available as standing, unreserved bench seating and exclusive VIP tables. The VIP tables will include entry for up to eight people, table service from waiters/waitresses, incredible views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.