There are so many to choose from it can be hard to decision where to go for an evening out, so we have pulled together a definitive of the best according to customer reviews on the well-respected TripAdvisor website.
How many of these have you tried?
1. Offbeet
Offbeet in Albert Road offers wholesome innovative plant-based cuisine free from ultra-processed ingredients. It has a rating of 5.0 from 116 Tripadvisor reviews.
offbeetfood.com | Google streetview
2. Mehmet Kitchen
Mehmet Kitchen on Copnor Road is the top rated restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a rating of 4.9 from 170 reviews.
mehmet-kitchen.com/ | Joe Williams
3. Huis
Huis Belgian Bar and Kitchen in Elm Grove is 'known firstly for its impressive selection of Belgian beers, Huis also offers a superb Flemish-inspired menu to match.' It has a rating of 4.7 from 878 reviews on TripAdvisor.
huissouthsea.co.uk | Google Streetview Photo: Dish Detective
4. Viet Quan
Viet Quan in Landport Terrace offers good, wholesome Vietnamese home cooking, Viet Quan Cafe delivers with warm, friendly service to match.' It has a rating of 4.8 based on 201 reviews.
viet-quan.co.uk/
Pictured is: Co-owner Vu Doan.Picture: Sarah Standing (151024-3487) Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.