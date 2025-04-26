Definitive list of the top rated tasty restaurants and cafes in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor reviews

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST

Portsmouth is packed with so many fantastic eateries serving a mixture of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

There are so many to choose from it can be hard to decision where to go for an evening out, so we have pulled together a definitive of the best according to customer reviews on the well-respected TripAdvisor website.

How many of these have you tried?

Offbeet in Albert Road offers wholesome innovative plant-based cuisine free from ultra-processed ingredients. It has a rating of 5.0 from 116 Tripadvisor reviews. offbeetfood.com

1. Offbeet

Offbeet in Albert Road offers wholesome innovative plant-based cuisine free from ultra-processed ingredients. It has a rating of 5.0 from 116 Tripadvisor reviews. offbeetfood.com | Google streetview

Photo Sales
Mehmet Kitchen on Copnor Road is the top rated restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a rating of 4.9 from 170 reviews. mehmet-kitchen.com/

2. Mehmet Kitchen

Mehmet Kitchen on Copnor Road is the top rated restaurant in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor. It has a rating of 4.9 from 170 reviews. mehmet-kitchen.com/ | Joe Williams

Photo Sales
Huis Belgian Bar and Kitchen in Elm Grove is 'known firstly for its impressive selection of Belgian beers, Huis also offers a superb Flemish-inspired menu to match.' It has a rating of 4.7 from 878 reviews on TripAdvisor. huissouthsea.co.uk

3. Huis

Huis Belgian Bar and Kitchen in Elm Grove is 'known firstly for its impressive selection of Belgian beers, Huis also offers a superb Flemish-inspired menu to match.' It has a rating of 4.7 from 878 reviews on TripAdvisor. huissouthsea.co.uk | Google Streetview Photo: Dish Detective

Photo Sales
Viet Quan in Landport Terrace offers good, wholesome Vietnamese home cooking, Viet Quan Cafe delivers with warm, friendly service to match.' It has a rating of 4.8 based on 201 reviews. viet-quan.co.uk/ Pictured is: Co-owner Vu Doan.Picture: Sarah Standing (151024-3487)

4. Viet Quan

Viet Quan in Landport Terrace offers good, wholesome Vietnamese home cooking, Viet Quan Cafe delivers with warm, friendly service to match.' It has a rating of 4.8 based on 201 reviews. viet-quan.co.uk/ Pictured is: Co-owner Vu Doan.Picture: Sarah Standing (151024-3487) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice