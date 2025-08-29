Eleven years ago, after discovering a passion for baking bread at home, Nikola Ondrouskova and Ladislav Adamek set their sights on an empty Elm Grove unit to open a bakery.”

Today, Bread Addiction is one of Portsmouth’s most popular spots for fresh sourdough bread, and artisan pastries - and the team have raised a glass for the store’s 11th birthday.

Nikola said: “We would never believe that we would have come so far because when you open a business without experience, you are just focusing on the moment but time flies and suddenly we are realising it has been 11 years, and it has become very successful.

“When we first started planning the bakery, we had initially been looking at opening a coffee shop and then we saw a gap in the market in Portsmouth. There wasn’t really any bakeries in the city so we went for it.”

After getting the keys to the site, the pair slaved away to create the bakery of their dreams. From shovelling bricks and debris to picking out furniture and decor, the duo have been hands on from the very start.

She added: “It was definitely a two man show in the beginning because we knew we needed to slowly build the business to be able to employ someone and then we managed to get someone about six months in.

“When you don’t have a backup, you are very careful but most of our customers we have got through our doors has come from word of mouth so it has organically grown which is really good.”

