The Ship and Castle, located at The Hard, has been a firm favourite amongst Portsmouth locals for years. The family friendly pub is renowned for its classic carvery which is dished up on Sundays as well as its phenomenal location within the city. The venue has recently undergone a refurbishment which has seen the exterior of the site painted and freshened up, giving it a new lease of life and the interior looks fabulous following the work.
Here are 12 pictures following the refurbishment at The Ship and Castle:
1. The Ship and Castle Pub
The Ship and Castle Pub at the Hard has undergone a full redecoration which is due to complete soon, with live music, weekly carvery and is positioned perfectly across from the Historic Dockyard. Pictured - Sarah Mcmullan. Manager of The Ship and Castle Pub Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. The Ship and Castle Pub
The Ship and Castle Pub at the Hard has undergone a full redecoration which is due to complete soon, with live music, weekly carvery and is positioned perfectly across from the Historic Dockyard. Photo: Alex Shute
3. The Ship and Castle Pub
4. The Ship and Castle Pub
