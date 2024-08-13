Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you are a die-hard fungi fan then look no further because Southsea has welcomed a new mushroom inspired pop-up which will leave you wanting spores.

The pop-up will operate every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 6pm -and 10pm from Thursday, August 1 until Saturday, September 14. Customers will have the opportunity to tuck into some divine burgers including the American burger and the Korean burger as well as tasty side dishes including mac and cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the business is to showcase mushrooms whilst working alongside Portsmouth-based artists and businesses. Southsea artist @JoyFantasticArt has created an exclusive line of their signature typography art which will hang on the walls on the evenings of the pop-ups. Local female DJ, Molly Penney, has curated a line-up of fierce female talent to headline ShroomPresents: “Sound of the Underground’ every Saturday night.

A mushroom inspired pop-up has taken residency at Hunter Gatherer in Southsea. | Shroom

Lucy said: “We believe that business must be a vehicle for good to authentically be part of any community. It’s why we took the decision to donate 10 per cent of net profits to community initiatives before we even took our first order. By building a business that genuinely wants to improve the community it serves, we hope to make our little piece of the world just that little bit better, and tastier.”

Antonia said: “It’s a tight but tasty menu. As a pop-up and start-up there’s no need for long elaborate menus but what we do, we do well. We expect to grow the menu as word of our Shroomalicious burgers spawns across the region.”

The pop-up has already received a lot of interest from locals and the owner of Hunter Gatherer, Brian Morton, said that he ‘immediately loved the unique concept and support the pair as much’ as he could. He said that it can be difficult for new businesses due to the constantly increasing bills and demands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter Gatherer specialises in coffee, plant based dishes and bespoke cakes. The cafe is a popular option for people wanting to explore a range of flavoured drinks including raspberry ripple matcha latte and blue raspberry green tea.

Brian said: “Offering a space for new businesses to grow is important right now, as the costs of starting up remain eye-wateringly high. When I was approached about the idea, I immediately loved the unique concept and wanted to support the pair as much as I could. Hunter Gatherer has been supported by our wonderful Southsea community, so offering a platform to spawn new ventures that drive the local economy can only be a good move.”