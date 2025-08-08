From The Briny, with gorgeous beach views, to the Spinnaker, which looks across the entire city, Portsmouth and its surrounding areas have so many glorious venues.
1. The Lightship
The Lightship, Haslar Marina, Gosport, is a unique venue where you can enjoy a tipple or a full blown meal on board an iconic ship in Haslar Marina. | Sophie Lewis Photo: Sophie Lewis
2. Brazil - Casa Brasil
Casa Brasil in Port Solent has been popular for a number of years, particularly due to its all you can eat barbeque meats. | Ron Wain Photo: Ron Wain of outsourced press off
3. Spinnaker Tower
Square Meal has said that afternoon tea at the Spinnaker Tower afternoon offers some of the best views.
| Chris Moorhouse (160425-44)
4. The Canteen, Old Portsmouth
If you are looking for a gorgeous waterfront cafe, which is situated in the heart of Old Portsmouth, look no further. The Canteen which is known for its high quality of food and drink, has some sensational views. | Google Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.