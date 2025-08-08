Uncover 9 of the best food spots with unmatched views, according to Square Meal

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST

There’s nothing like a pretty view.

As we hit the halfway mark of the summer, we have put together a gallery of food spots with some of the best backdrops in the area.

From The Briny, with gorgeous beach views, to the Spinnaker, which looks across the entire city, Portsmouth and its surrounding areas have so many glorious venues.

The Lightship, Haslar Marina, Gosport, is a unique venue where you can enjoy a tipple or a full blown meal on board an iconic ship in Haslar Marina.

1. The Lightship

The Lightship, Haslar Marina, Gosport, is a unique venue where you can enjoy a tipple or a full blown meal on board an iconic ship in Haslar Marina. | Sophie Lewis Photo: Sophie Lewis

Casa Brasil in Port Solent has been popular for a number of years, particularly due to its all you can eat barbeque meats.

2. Brazil - Casa Brasil

Casa Brasil in Port Solent has been popular for a number of years, particularly due to its all you can eat barbeque meats. | Ron Wain Photo: Ron Wain of outsourced press off

Square Meal has said that afternoon tea at the Spinnaker Tower afternoon offers some of the best views.

3. Spinnaker Tower

Square Meal has said that afternoon tea at the Spinnaker Tower afternoon offers some of the best views. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-44)

If you are looking for a gorgeous waterfront cafe, which is situated in the heart of Old Portsmouth, look no further. The Canteen which is known for its high quality of food and drink, has some sensational views.

4. The Canteen, Old Portsmouth

If you are looking for a gorgeous waterfront cafe, which is situated in the heart of Old Portsmouth, look no further. The Canteen which is known for its high quality of food and drink, has some sensational views. | Google Photo: Google Maps

