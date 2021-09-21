Many places, such as Gunwharf Quays, will be offering discounts for University of Portsmouth students.

It's officially freshers season in Portsmouth, which means plenty of discounts are available across the city for students to get the most for their money.

Freshers’ Fortnight in Portsmouth is a great way to capitalise on some of the best student deals in the city, from food, fashion and travel.

Many student discount schemes require proof of student identification in order to retrieve the offers, such as a Totum card or a UniDays code.

Totum is a platform which is recommended by the National Union of Students (NUS) and is the easiest way to claim some of the best student discounts.

UniDays is also a popular platform for students to retrieve offers.

The website and app has many discounts available including money off at fashion retailers and restaurants.

Student nights out, such as Purple Wednesdays, require your student ID card, which was supplied by the university, before entering the venues.

Here are some of the best discounts available for Portsmouth students in 2021:

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas are offering 2-4-1 cocktails all day everyday and with UniDays, students can receive 30% off of food Sunday-Thursday or 25% off with a Totum card.

Pizza Express

A pizza is always the best hangover cure for every student during freshers.

Students with a Totum card or the UniDays app can enjoy 30% off of their meals between Thursday and Sunday.

Domino's

Or if you don't fancy crawling out of bed to get your pizza fix, Domino's are offering 35% off your order with UniDays.

Totum cardholders can receive 25% off orders costing £25 or more.

Gunwharf Quays

Designer waterfront outlet, Gunwharf Quays, will also be offering a 'student night' this year, where they offer an evening of great discounts at their stores. The student night will be held on Thursday, October 7 from 5pm-9pm.

Discounts will include 20% off at Calvin Klein, 20% off at Vans, 20% off at Tommy Hilfiger and much more.

Students will need to register for a free E-Ticket in order to receive the student offers on the night.

Spotify Premium

Students can get their hands on 50% off a Spotify Premium membership for all their pre-drink music needs.

The discount means students will only need to pay £4.99 a month for ad-free tunes and podcasts.

New Look

The fashion giant are offering 20% off the latest student styles online with UniDays.

The UniDays app will also get you 15% off at ASOS.

Amazon

Amazon are offering a six month free trial of their prime membership for students on UniDays.

After the trial, students will only have to pay £3.99 a month for faster delivery, PrimeVideo, Amazon Music, a 30 day trial for Audible and much more.

Pure Gym

The gym group are offering a free joining fee and 10% off your first six months with UniDays.

Students can kickstart their fitness journey with no contract, quality equipment and classes included.

The Body Shop

Students can save on cruelty- free beauty products with The Body Shop.

The cosmetics company are offering 20% off and a free 50ml body butter with UniDays.

