February 14 is set to be extra special this year as lockdown restrictions closed down restaurants and bars across the country in 2021.

Whether you wish to spoil your partner with a fancy meal out, or you would rather go out with your friends to celebrate Galentine's Day, there are plenty of restaurants across Portsmouth that are offering love-themed menus for the most romantic day of the year.

There are many restaurants in Portsmouth offering Valentine's Day menus.

Here's a list of restaurants in Portsmouth where you can celebrate Valentine's Day this year:

Monty's

Castle Road, Southsea, PO5 3AY

Monty's will be offering a set menu on Valentine's day that is sure to please your partner.

The three-course menu includes a glass on bubbles on arrival, a pancetta and brie arancini to start, a palette cleanser, 8oz fillet steak for main and a chocolate torte for dessert.

The set menu is priced at £50 per person and will be available on February 11, 12 and 14.

A £10 non-refundable deposit will be required and you can see the full menu or book your table here.

The Chambers

Landport Terrace, Southsea, PO1 2RG

The Chambers have announced their three-course menu for Valentine's Day.

The menu includes a duck liver and orange parfait to start, a pan fried salmon fillet for main and a romantic trio of desserts to finish.

The full menu is available on their website and it is priced at £39.95 per person with bubbles on arrival.

A £10 non-refundable deposit will be required and you can book your table by emailing [email protected]

Carluccio's

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, PO1 3TZ

If you would prefer to celebrate Valentine's Day the Italian Way, Carluccio's have announced a brand new menu to woo your loved one.

The menu includes a blood orange and mozzarella bruschetta to start for £7.25, with a lemon chicken and artichoke risotto main dish priced at £13.95 and a blood orange panna cotta which costs £7.95 for dessert.

If you're looking for love at first sip, Carluccio's are offering sparkling wine for £25 between February 12 and 14.

To see the full Valentine's Day menu and to book a table, please see here.https://www.carluccios.com/

Becketts

Bellevue Terrace, Southsea, PO5 3AT

Becketts are offering a five-course set menu and a glass of Champagne on arrival to celebrate the day of love.

The menu includes canapes, sticky pork belly ribs to start, a palate cleanser, a 28 day aged 8oz fillet steak and a chocolate torte for dessert.

To view the whole menu, please see here.

The Valentine's Day offering is priced at £65 per person and you can book your table here.

Bonita's

Palmerston Road, Southsea, PO5 3PT

Bonita's are bringing their customers a romantic menu with a Mexican twist this year.

The three-course menu includes Bonita's famous nachos, an array of tacos and cupid's churros to share priced at £50 for two.

A non-refundable £10 per head deposit is required, which will be taken off your bill and the full menu is available on their Instagram page.

To book a table at Bonita's for Valentine's Day, please visit their website.

