Victorious Festival 2024: 11 sublime food vendors at Southsea festival including Wok Boy, Fries Love and The Tenth Hole

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Aug 2024, 13:19 BST
If you are a foodie and have tickets to Victorious Festival, you will be pleased to know that the food lineup is sublime.

The countdown is officially on as we quickly approach Victorious Festival 2024 which will be taking place on August 23, 24 and 25. The musical extravaganza has got bigger and better over the years - and this year is no different.

Music is not the only thing that draws thousands of people to the great waterfront city – the food is equally appealing – and this year the festival is welcoming back some firm food favourites. From Fries Love to The Cookhouse Street Food van to The Tenth Hole, there will be multiple vendors that are loved in the area. There will also be a range of vendors travelling down to Southsea for the weekend event – Wok Boy, Good Slice, Amore Pizza Amore, Oishibuns, Habibi's and Baba Dhaba will all be wowing customers with their delicious cuisine.

For more information about how to secure tickets to the event, click here.

Here are 11 confirmed food vendors appearing at Victorious Festival over the weekend:

There will be the option to buy delicious food whilst at Victorious Festival 2024.

1. Victorious Festival 2024

There will be the option to buy delicious food whilst at Victorious Festival 2024. Photo: Victorious

Photo Sales
Baba Dhaba will be joining the long list of food vendors at the annual summer music festival.

2. Victorious Festival Food: Baba Dhaba

Baba Dhaba will be joining the long list of food vendors at the annual summer music festival. Photo: Victorious Food

Photo Sales
Oishibuns will be at Victorious Festival this year.

3. Victorious Festival: Oishibuns

Oishibuns will be at Victorious Festival this year. Photo: Victorious Food

Photo Sales
Good Slice will be serving up delicious pizzas at Victorious this year.

4. Victorious Festival: Good Slice

Good Slice will be serving up delicious pizzas at Victorious this year. Photo: Victorious Festival

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.