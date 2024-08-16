The countdown is officially on as we quickly approach Victorious Festival 2024 which will be taking place on August 23, 24 and 25. The musical extravaganza has got bigger and better over the years - and this year is no different.
Music is not the only thing that draws thousands of people to the great waterfront city – the food is equally appealing – and this year the festival is welcoming back some firm food favourites. From Fries Love to The Cookhouse Street Food van to The Tenth Hole, there will be multiple vendors that are loved in the area. There will also be a range of vendors travelling down to Southsea for the weekend event – Wok Boy, Good Slice, Amore Pizza Amore, Oishibuns, Habibi's and Baba Dhaba will all be wowing customers with their delicious cuisine.
