Watch: Boss Burger van opens in Gosport with half price offer on all food for the first three days
Siyami Er opened The Boss Burger Van at The Range in Gosport on Tuesday, February 6. It has proven popular already after it was announced that everything would be half price for the first three days of trading. The van is the fourth in Siyami's collection with the other three based in Wickham, including The Boss Kebab which has been nominated for the best kebab van in the country by the British Kebab Awards.
Speaking on the morning of the opening, Siyami could not wait to get started in the new location. He said: "I'm really excited, it was the same with the other vans on the first day, I'm excited. We have got a shiny new kitchen, everything is brand new. It is like when you buy a new car, you just want to drive it and show it off to your mates, this is one of those feelings."
The new van focusses on breakfast and home made burgers. The opening times are 8am until 4pm everyday except Sunday when they are closed. The last day of the half price introductory offer will be Thursday, February 8.