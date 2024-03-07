WATCH: Cosy Club in Gunwharf Quays perfects new cocktail for Mother's Day
The restaurant, which is owned by Loungers, has welcomed a new addition to its drinks menu - the Mumosa. The tasty cocktail is the perfect drink for Mother's Day and the team at the Gunwharf Quays venue has been perfecting the Chambord-based cocktail in time for Sunday.
Kate Lister-Clancy, Marketing Director, Loungers says: “All mums are special and deserve the royal treatment. There is nothing ordinary about Mother’s Day at Cosy Club - it is all about elegance, style, and that little bit of extra opulence.
“Our three-course set menu is sure to delight and we even have the perfect cocktail to toast your mum – the Mumosa - a tantalising treat with Chambord shaken with raspberry and orange juice topped with prosecco and finished with edible flowers to add extra sparkle to the day.”
As well as the new tipple, the restaurant is also offering a set menu which will consist of a range of delicious dishes including Spanish paprika spiced chicken breast, chorizo, twice-roasted new potatoes, spinach, red pepper, tomato, pink pickled onions and garlic aioli. The menu will serve up three courses for the price of £35 and it is the perfect way to spoil your mum this Mother's Day.
The News took a trip down to the Cosy Club to see how the team have been getting ready for the big day and Freddie Harris, who has been at the venue for the past eight months, showed us how to make the tasty Mumosa.
For more information about the Cosy Club in Gunwharf Quays and how to make bookings, click here.