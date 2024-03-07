Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kate Lister-Clancy, Marketing Director, Loungers says: “All mums are special and deserve the royal treatment. There is nothing ordinary about Mother’s Day at Cosy Club - it is all about elegance, style, and that little bit of extra opulence.

The Cosy Club in Gunwharf has perfected its new cocktail - the Mumosa - which is exclusive for Mother's Day.

As well as the new tipple, the restaurant is also offering a set menu which will consist of a range of delicious dishes including Spanish paprika spiced chicken breast, chorizo, twice-roasted new potatoes, spinach, red pepper, tomato, pink pickled onions and garlic aioli. The menu will serve up three courses for the price of £35 and it is the perfect way to spoil your mum this Mother's Day.

The News took a trip down to the Cosy Club to see how the team have been getting ready for the big day and Freddie Harris, who has been at the venue for the past eight months, showed us how to make the tasty Mumosa.