Crowds gathered outside the new Domino’s store to watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

Free pizzas were up for grabs if you are called ‘Lucy’ to honour the new franchise partner, Lucy Harman, who is the first-ever female Homegrown Hero at Domino’s. The Homegrown Hero programme offers current and former Domino’s employees the opportunity to own a Domino’s store and become part of its franchisee system.