WATCH: Crowds gather outside new Domino's on Hayling Island following official opening

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:46 BST
Crowds gathered outside the new Domino’s store to watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.

Hayling Island has officially gained its very own Domino’s following its official opening today (June 24). The opening saw dozens of people attend the new site, which is located in Elm Grove, in the hopes of getting a slice of the action - and pizza.

Free pizzas were up for grabs if you are called ‘Lucy’ to honour the new franchise partner, Lucy Harman, who is the first-ever female Homegrown Hero at Domino’s. The Homegrown Hero programme offers current and former Domino’s employees the opportunity to own a Domino’s store and become part of its franchisee system. 

