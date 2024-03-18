Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We tried a battered Cadbury's Creme Egg which is on the menu at Scott's Plaice in Gosport, who have added it to their menu in the run up to Easter. Pictured is: (l-r) Troy Stones, Scott Turner, The News, Portsmouth reporter Joe Williams, Steve King and Ryan Blackman.

Scott Turner, owner of Scott's Plaice in Gregson Avenue, Gosport, has introduced deep fried Cadbury's Creme Egg's to their menu as a celebration of Easter. Having never even tried a battered Mars Bar, I thought I would head down to see how this delicious standalone item fares when deep fried. A dream job for some, but I have to confess I'm not the biggest fan of melted chocolate. My preference would be for all chocolate to spend at least an hour in the fridge before consumption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite my reservations, I headed down to Scott's Plaice excited to try something new, and it seems that Scott's customers were as well with the new item flying off the shelves. Scott said: "On the first day of selling them, we sold a tremendous amount. We sold nearly a whole case which was 48 eggs, and through the week sales have been going up and up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only have the eggs been selling but the shop has been receiving positive reviews on social media. Scott added: "We have had quite a few comments on our Facebook page saying they love them. I think it's going to be something you either love or hate but definitely worth a try if you have never had one. I have tried one and I was pleasantly surprised, I have not got much of a sweet tooth but they were very tasty."

While this is the first time that they have sold battered Crème Eggs, it is not the first time that they have experimented with chocolate, all of which is cooked in a separate fryer from the fish to ensure there is no cross contamination. Scott said: "We have tried deep frying Double Decker's, just in-house, not to sell. They were tasty so who knows, maybe they will come to the menu. Someone suggested Milky Way as well and we might give that a go. You need something that is nice and chunky with a stable middle that isn't just going to melt and disappear. The temperature we cook it at it will just melt into nothing otherwise."

When I finally tucked in, just as Scott said, I was pleasantly surprised. While I was worried that the texture would be too claggy, it was anything but. It reminded me of a brownie, a particularly thick and gooey one, with a crispy exterior and chocolatey soft centre. It was very sweet, and I may have struggled to get through more than one, but it was a delicious treat.