WATCH: I tried the British Kebab Awards' Kebab Van of the Year, The Boss Kebab in Wickham
A popular Wickham food van was voted Kebab Van of the Year at a national awards ceremony and I was invited down to try it out.
The Boss Kebab in Wickham recently took home the award at The British Kebab Awards, beating off competition from around the country. Siyami Er owns the company and he invited me down to get a taste of what makes it the best.
I can't claim to be a kebab expert. I have not been known to order a kebab in the cold light of day, but having seen the reviews alongside the national award, it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. Watch the video embedded in the story to see how it went.