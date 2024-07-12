WATCH: I visited trendy Hub Box in Gunwharf Quays for first time - and the food was delectable
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
I paid Hub Box a visit before stopping off at Vue to see IF - and I was pleasantly surprised. I like a burger, don’t get me wrong, but my partner is a burger fanatic and when I reeled off the choices for lunch at Gunwharf he immediately opted for Hub Box. I had never been there before but had always heard good things about it so I thought ‘why not’.
Firstly, I was highly impressed with the decor - the entire place seeped coolness - from the funky paintings on the wall to the industrial metal and wood features.
The venue is known for being the go to spot if you like burgers and I thought I would try something different. As a halloumi lover, I went for the big cheese which consists of buttermilk fried halloumi, swiss cheese, garlic mayo, chilli jam and rocket. It was as delicious as it sounds. The burgers don’t come with chips which is something to keep in mind when ordering - instead of chips, I got a side of mac and cheese (just in case the cheese burger wasn’t cheesy enough). I’m not too bothered by chips, but they have a good range of sides to choose from instead. Mac and cheese is my absolute favourite dinner so I had set quite a high bar. The meal was delicious: the burger was perfect and had just enough chilli jam. The mac and cheese was crispy on the top and cheesy in the middle - perfect.
My partner was equally impressed with the food and the portion sizes - and we will definitely be returning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.