Cheese, cheese and a bit more cheese.

The venue is known for being the go to spot if you like burgers and I thought I would try something different. As a halloumi lover, I went for the big cheese which consists of buttermilk fried halloumi, swiss cheese, garlic mayo, chilli jam and rocket. It was as delicious as it sounds. The burgers don’t come with chips which is something to keep in mind when ordering - instead of chips, I got a side of mac and cheese (just in case the cheese burger wasn’t cheesy enough). I’m not too bothered by chips, but they have a good range of sides to choose from instead. Mac and cheese is my absolute favourite dinner so I had set quite a high bar. The meal was delicious: the burger was perfect and had just enough chilli jam. The mac and cheese was crispy on the top and cheesy in the middle - perfect.