Here’s a video of inside a “proper old fashioned back street boozer” in Southsea that hopes to bring back the glory days - by allowing customers to “bring your own booze”.

The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea

The landlords of the Apsley House in Auckland Road West want to revive the fortunes of the historic pub that once used to see people scrambling in through the windows as queues of people fought to get inside.

Punters will pay a £10 corkage fee for entry with their own booze - and get to enjoy all the benefits of the pub atmosphere. The venue boasts live bands on Saturday nights, a breakfast club on Saturday from 10am to 2pm, roast dinners on Sundays with a jazz singer and has a pool table and darts board, not to mention bags of history and a cheeky resident ghost.

Landlords Debbie Wilson and partner Jamie, who previously ran the Marmion pub in Southsea, took over the Admiral Taverns owned pub in March from longstanding ex-landlords Paul and Claire Wicks, who left just over a year ago on November 12.

But since taking the reins of the affectionately titled “proper old fashioned back street boozer”, Debbie and Jamie, like many businesses in the hospitality industry, have struggled with trade.

Now in a bid to get more punters through the door, the couple have decided to offer the chance to “bring your own booze”. While paying a corkage fee is not uncommon at weddings or restaurants, it is not used so much in the pub trade. Details of dates when the offer is available are not confirmed yet but could happen this month.

The Apsley House in Southsea has a piano - fancy a go?

The couple said: “The cost of living has seen prices go up and there has been a decline in the hospitality industry with people having less money to spend and looking for the cheaper option. We want to make it cheaper for people to come out to a pub and enjoy a good community vibe at a hidden gem.

“People will be able to bring a set amount of their own alcohol and of course can still buy drinks and food in the pub. Hopefully it will bring more people out and if it is busy then more people will want to come in.

“Something has to change. We will struggle to stay open at this rate. This pub is important to a lot of people.

“When we took over we had a good response and support from locals but that is not a big enough audience to keep the door open.”

The couple have to buy their alcohol through the brewery even though it is often cheaper to buy from a supermarket. “For example, we have to buy Jack Daniels (whiskey) through the brewery even though it costs us twice as much,” they said. A Moretti beer costs £2.80 to buy in from the brewery and sells for £4 during happy hour and £5.60 at other times, leaving the landlords under pressure to sell enough beers to make a profit.

The Apsley House in Southsea has nice cosy seating areas

Since taking over, the pub has undergone a huge refurbishment while ensuring it keeps its traditional old charm. The pub was thought to have been founded in 1850 and over the years was regularly used by sailors and servicemen. It narrowly avoided being bombed during the Second World War as houses a stone’s throw away were turned to rubble.

Situated a short walk to Palmerston Road and just off Clarence Parade with a view of Southsea Common and the sea on a good day, it is located in a bustling area while maintaining a feel of peacefulness in the quiet “back street” residential road it sits on. And for those who like haunted places, it has a resident ghost. A beer drip tray was seen by the new landlords being flung across the bar on one occasion, while the rocking chair is often seen in motion even when no one is in it. And one time Debbie was left startled when her bottom was pinched by the apparition.

The Apsley House in Auckland Road West, Southsea, has a stylish yet traditional bar - where the resident ghost once flung a beer drip tray across the bar

The couple added: “It’s a great pub with a lot of character. In the ‘80s this was the pub to go to. It had people climbing through the windows to get in.

“It would be great to bring back some of the good old times here. We have a warm and inclusive atmosphere with good entertainment and there’s never any trouble.”