We have looked at TripAdvisor to see which restaurants customers rate as the best in the city. From Vietnamese street food to Belgian cuisine, Portsmouth people have an eclectic and varied taste.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see which restaurant comes out on top.
1. Top 5 rated restaurants in Portsmouth
Here are the 5 top rated restaurants in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor | Joe Williams
2. 5. Drift
Drift in Palmerston Road Southsea is at number 5. It has a 4,5 rating from 630 TripAdvisor reviews. | Joe Williams
3. 4. HUIS
HUIS in Elm Grove, Southsea is ranked at number 4 as of July 3, 2024. The Belgian restaurant has a 4.5 rating from 775 TripAdvisor reviews. | Joe Williams
4. 3. Porto Grill a Taberna
Porto Grill in London Road, North End is listed at 3. It has a 4.5 rating from 307 TripAdvisor reviews. | Joe Williams
