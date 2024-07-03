WATCH: Top 5 rated restaurants in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor reviews including Viet Quan and HUIS

By Joe Williams
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:53 BST

Portsmouth is blessed with a number of excellent restaurants serving cuisine from around the world.

Whatever type of food you are in the mood for, there is something for you in the city. Which restaurant comes out on top though?

We have looked at TripAdvisor to see which restaurants customers rate as the best in the city. From Vietnamese street food to Belgian cuisine, Portsmouth people have an eclectic and varied taste.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see which restaurant comes out on top.

Here are the 5 top rated restaurants in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor

1. Top 5 rated restaurants in Portsmouth

Here are the 5 top rated restaurants in Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor | Joe Williams

Drift in Palmerston Road Southsea is at number 5. It has a 4,5 rating from 630 TripAdvisor reviews.

2. 5. Drift

Drift in Palmerston Road Southsea is at number 5. It has a 4,5 rating from 630 TripAdvisor reviews. | Joe Williams

HUIS in Elm Grove, Southsea is ranked at number 4 as of July 3, 2024. The Belgian restaurant has a 4.5 rating from 775 TripAdvisor reviews.

3. 4. HUIS

HUIS in Elm Grove, Southsea is ranked at number 4 as of July 3, 2024. The Belgian restaurant has a 4.5 rating from 775 TripAdvisor reviews. | Joe Williams

Porto Grill in London Road, North End is listed at 3. It has a 4.5 rating from 307 TripAdvisor reviews.

4. 3. Porto Grill a Taberna

Porto Grill in London Road, North End is listed at 3. It has a 4.5 rating from 307 TripAdvisor reviews. | Joe Williams

