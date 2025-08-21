We wanted to find out what the best pizza place is in the city and the surrounding area so we turned to you, our knowledgeable readers. With so many options available it is no surprise there was a number of suggestions put forward with 200 people giving their verdict.

To narrow it down, this list only includes places that were voted for more than once by different people. Whether you are a fan of traditional Italian pizzas or lean towards a more American style there is something for you in Portsmouth – and that is reflected in this list.

To see the full range of pizza places nominated click here to view the comments on our Facebook post.

Here are the best pizza places in the Portsmouth area as voted by our readers:

Best pizza places Here are the best pizza places in Portsmouth according to our readers.

Istanbul Grill House Istanbul Grill on Fratton Road was voted for by two of our readers.

Papa Johns Pizza Papa Johns has a number of pizza places in the area with the store in Cosham High Street voted for by two people.

Mr Pepito The Outside-In Food Court on Middle Street, Southsea, is home to Mr Pepito - an Italian eatery that was voted for by two of our readers.