We asked our readers for their favourite pizza place in Portsmouth and there was a clear winner

By Joe Williams
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:59 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 14:07 BST
Portsmouth is blessed with a number great pizza places – from independent pizzerias to global takeaway chains.

We wanted to find out what the best pizza place is in the city and the surrounding area so we turned to you, our knowledgeable readers. With so many options available it is no surprise there was a number of suggestions put forward with 200 people giving their verdict.

To narrow it down, this list only includes places that were voted for more than once by different people. Whether you are a fan of traditional Italian pizzas or lean towards a more American style there is something for you in Portsmouth – and that is reflected in this list.

To see the full range of pizza places nominated click here to view the comments on our Facebook post.

Here are the best pizza places in the Portsmouth area as voted by our readers:

Here are the best pizza places in Portsmouth according to our readers. Photo: Adobe

1. Best pizza places

Here are the best pizza places in Portsmouth according to our readers. Photo: Adobe Photo: lsvsvl - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Istanbul Grill on Fratton Road was voted for by two of our readers.

2. Istanbul Grill House

Istanbul Grill on Fratton Road was voted for by two of our readers. Photo: Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Papa Johns has a number of pizza places in the area with the store in Cosham High Street voted for by two people.

3. Papa Johns Pizza

Papa Johns has a number of pizza places in the area with the store in Cosham High Street voted for by two people. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Outside-In Food Court on Middle Street, Southsea, is home to Mr Pepito - an Italian eatery that was voted for by two of our readers.

4. Mr Pepito

The Outside-In Food Court on Middle Street, Southsea, is home to Mr Pepito - an Italian eatery that was voted for by two of our readers. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FacebookAmerican
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice