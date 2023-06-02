The burger chain, which is aiming to open dozens of outlets across the UK this year as it launches a European expansion, has applied for planning permission for new signs on the disused Burton unit opposite the Debenhams building for its first branch in the city.

The move has been welcomed by the leader of Portsmouth City Council who said it showed businesses had ‘confidence’ in the future of the city centre.

American fast food giant Wendy's wants to open in the former Burton unit in Portsmouth's Commercial Road

Planning permission was granted to JKR Restaurants at the end of last year for the installation of a ventilation system to allow the unit to be converted into a restaurant.

And in March a second planning application was approved allowing new glazed windows to be installed alongside new entrance doors and fire exits.

‘The proposals are not considered to be out of keeping with the locality and are not considered to have a detrimental impact on the visual amenity of the area,’ a report by council planning officers published at the time said.

No detail of the potential new occupier had been made public until the company submitted its third application earlier this week. Plans for new signs show the building with Wendy’s branding.

Sketches of Wendy's signs submitted with planning papers

Councillor Steve Pitt, the leader of the council and its cabinet portfolio holder for economic development, said he was aware of the chain’s interest in moving into the city but not where.

‘This really is a vote of confidence in Portsmouth by a huge international company,’ he said. ‘It will be fantastic to see a key corner unit come back into use with a business of the type we want to be attracting.’

He previously said the council’s City Centre North project, in combination with plans to redevelop the area around the Guildhall would encourage private investment in Commercial Road.

‘This is one of the first signs that our plans to regenerate the city centre are having an impact,’ he added. ‘We’ve already seen River Island move to a bigger store and the fact we’ve been getting outbid when trying to buy these empty units is another good sign.

‘We still want to see more diversification of the high street and more independent businesses moving in but that’s going to require the government to make changes to business rates.’

The council has set a deadline of July 23 for reaching a decision on the latest application.

Wendy’s was contacted for comment but did not respond. However, earlier this year the company’s chief executive, Todd Penegor, said on a call to investors that he hoped the chain would have 45 restaurants in the UK by the end of this year.

The company said it was using the UK as a base to expand into Ireland and Spain and that it already had arrangements in place to support new branches, according to trade magazine The Caterer.

