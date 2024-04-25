Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord Arthur Lee

A spokesman for Wetherspoons has confirmed the pub’s final day of trading is on April 28 with the sale due to be completed on May 3 to new owners who are buying the long-standing pub. Details of their identity and what the new-look pub will be like are expected to be unveiled shortly after the sale.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said in December: “ The Lord Arthur Lee is up for sale, however, it will continue to trade as normal until it is sold. Wetherspoon does, on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale, and this is the case here.”

The pub was previously a Co-op and was named after a former MP for Fareham. The pub shot to prominence in May 2003 when a banned drinker smashed his car through the front doors before driving around inside the bar. Customers dived for cover as the driver reversed his Vauxhall Cavalier into the pub and crashed into the bar.