Man 'kidnapped' by best man and tied to post outside Fareham Wetherspoons in a gimp suit before going on surprise stag do
Dexter, aged 27, woke up on Friday (September 29) unknowing of what was coming his way that morning.
He thought that he was going to be heading to work like any normal day – but his best man ‘kidnapped’ him in a van to start surprise stag do celebrations.
Dexter, from Gosport, will be tying the knot next January and his group of 16 friends had been planning his stag do for the past six months.
The group of boys were all getting ready for a weekend away in Cardiff – but they began their adventure, Dexter was in for another surprise.
His best man had packed his bag for the weekend and amongst the clothing was a leather gimp suit that the groom had to wear to breakfast at The Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham.
Dexter said: “I didn’t know it was my stag do so I thought I was going to work on the Friday and my best man kidnapped me in a van and took me away for the weekend.
“We went to Cardiff for the weekend but we stopped off at Wetherspoons and that’s where everyone saw me dressed up.
"I had to wear the clothes that had been packed for me by my best man – we went to Wetherspoons to get breakfast and they tied me up outside.
"I just couldn’t stop laughing, everyone was in good spirit and a few people even asked me if I was okay but there was loads of us so they all knew I was on my stag do.”
The friend group did not leave Dexter out there for too long and they came to his rescue after ten minutes of laughter.
A Wetherspoons breakfast and four Jager bombs later and the boys headed off on their Cardiff trip where they went go-karting and played zorb football.
Dexter added: “It just sums up our friendship group. The first stag makes it into the news.
"I just couldn’t stop laughing. I was all covered and as long as nothing was on show I didn’t mind. It was a bit of fun.”