Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He thought that he was going to be heading to work like any normal day – but his best man ‘kidnapped’ him in a van to start surprise stag do celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dexter, from Gosport, will be tying the knot next January and his group of 16 friends had been planning his stag do for the past six months.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dexter, from Gosport, had a surprise when his stag resulted in him being tied to a post outside Wetherspoons in Fareham in a gimp suit.

The group of boys were all getting ready for a weekend away in Cardiff – but they began their adventure, Dexter was in for another surprise.

His best man had packed his bag for the weekend and amongst the clothing was a leather gimp suit that the groom had to wear to breakfast at The Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham.

Dexter said: “I didn’t know it was my stag do so I thought I was going to work on the Friday and my best man kidnapped me in a van and took me away for the weekend.

Dexter, from Gosport, had a surprise when his stag resulted in him being tied to a post outside Wetherspoons in Fareham in a gimp suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had to wear the clothes that had been packed for me by my best man – we went to Wetherspoons to get breakfast and they tied me up outside.

"I just couldn’t stop laughing, everyone was in good spirit and a few people even asked me if I was okay but there was loads of us so they all knew I was on my stag do.”

The friend group did not leave Dexter out there for too long and they came to his rescue after ten minutes of laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wetherspoons breakfast and four Jager bombs later and the boys headed off on their Cardiff trip where they went go-karting and played zorb football.

Dexter added: “It just sums up our friendship group. The first stag makes it into the news.