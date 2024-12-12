Wetherspoons pubs in Hampshire which are open on Christmas Day 2024 - list
Many people are planning ahead for their Christmas Days - and for many this involves a trip to the pub for a tipple.
However, if you fancy a visit to the pub for a drink or two, then you will be pleased to know that over 600 Wetherspoons pubs will be open on Christmas Day from 11am to 3pm for drinks - including many across Hampshire.
Here is the full list of every Wetherspoons pub in Hampshire open on Christmas Day:
- The Prince Arthur, Fleet
- The Maidenhead Inn, Basingstoke
- The Ivy House, Alton
- The Tilly Shilling, Farnborough
- The Queen Hotel, Aldershot
- The Old Gaolhouse, Winchester
- The Bright Water Inn, Shirley
- The Wagon Works, Eastleigh
- The Crown Inn, Fareham
- The Red Lion, Petersfield
- The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville
- The Six Bells, Lymington
- The Red Lion, Southampton
- The Parchment Makers, Havant
- The First Post, Portsmouth
- The Star, Gosport
- The John Jacques, Portsmouth
- The Sir John Baker, Portsmouth
- The Sir Alec Rose, Port Solent
- The Lord Palmerston, Portsmouth
For more information on Wetherspoons pubs, please visit its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.