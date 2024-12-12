Wetherspoons pubs in Hampshire which are open on Christmas Day 2024 - list

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 12th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 09:57 BST
Many people are planning ahead for their Christmas Days - and for many this involves a trip to the pub for a tipple.

However, if you fancy a visit to the pub for a drink or two, then you will be pleased to know that over 600 Wetherspoons pubs will be open on Christmas Day from 11am to 3pm for drinks - including many across Hampshire.

Wetherspoons: 664 pubs confirmed to be open on Christmas Day - many in Hampshire | AFP via Getty Images

Here is the full list of every Wetherspoons pub in Hampshire open on Christmas Day:

  1. The Prince Arthur, Fleet
  2. The Maidenhead Inn, Basingstoke
  3. The Ivy House, Alton
  4. The Tilly Shilling, Farnborough
  5. The Queen Hotel, Aldershot
  6. The Old Gaolhouse, Winchester
  7. The Bright Water Inn, Shirley
  8. The Wagon Works, Eastleigh
  9. The Crown Inn, Fareham
  10. The Red Lion, Petersfield
  11. The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville
  12. The Six Bells, Lymington
  13. The Red Lion, Southampton
  14. The Parchment Makers, Havant
  15. The First Post, Portsmouth
  16. The Star, Gosport
  17. The John Jacques, Portsmouth
  18. The Sir John Baker, Portsmouth
  19. The Sir Alec Rose, Port Solent
  20. The Lord Palmerston, Portsmouth

For more information on Wetherspoons pubs, please visit its website.

