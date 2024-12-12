Many people are planning ahead for their Christmas Days - and for many this involves a trip to the pub for a tipple.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, if you fancy a visit to the pub for a drink or two, then you will be pleased to know that over 600 Wetherspoons pubs will be open on Christmas Day from 11am to 3pm for drinks - including many across Hampshire.

Wetherspoons: 664 pubs confirmed to be open on Christmas Day - many in Hampshire | AFP via Getty Images

Here is the full list of every Wetherspoons pub in Hampshire open on Christmas Day:

The Prince Arthur, Fleet The Maidenhead Inn, Basingstoke The Ivy House, Alton The Tilly Shilling, Farnborough The Queen Hotel, Aldershot The Old Gaolhouse, Winchester The Bright Water Inn, Shirley The Wagon Works, Eastleigh The Crown Inn, Fareham The Red Lion, Petersfield The Denmead Queen, Waterlooville The Six Bells, Lymington The Red Lion, Southampton The Parchment Makers, Havant The First Post, Portsmouth The Star, Gosport The John Jacques, Portsmouth The Sir John Baker, Portsmouth The Sir Alec Rose, Port Solent The Lord Palmerston, Portsmouth

For more information on Wetherspoons pubs, please visit its website.