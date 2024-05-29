Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wetherspoons will be welcoming back a menu favourite for one weekend only to celebrate Father’s Day.

The brunch burger will be making a comeback next month for the weekend of Father’s Day - and the burger will be back between June 14 to June 16. The brunch burger features a patty made from a British beef, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon and a fried free-range egg, topped with a hash brown made from British potato. The meal will include chips and a drink.

James Vaughan, Wetherspoon’s marketing executive, said: “The brunch burger will return by popular demand for one weekend only – and I am confident that customers will welcome its return to mark Father’s Day.”