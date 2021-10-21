Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

London's Winter Wonderland is set to return this year after the famous festive fairground was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The festive event is a large annual Christmas fair that takes place in the last few months of the year and into early January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about this year's Winter Wonderland:

When will Winter Wonderland open?

Winter Wonderland is set to make its return to London on November 19 this year and will run until January 3 2022.

The site will be closed on Christmas Day.

Where is it held in London?

Winter Wonderland usually takes place in Hyde Park in London.

Do I need to book and how much is it?

This year, you will need to book in advance to attend Winter Wonderland.

The new booking system has been put in place due to crowd control to reduce the risk of Coronavirus.

Firstly, you will need to choose the date you wish to go to Winter Wonderland between November 19 and January 3.

You will then need to choose your entry time.

Entry is free during off-peak periods but peak hours cost between £5 or £7.50.

Once you are inside Winter Wonderland, you will be able to stay for as long as you like.

Lastly, you can then add shows, rides or games before you hit the checkout.

If you spend £20 on any attractions, rides or games your entrance ticket will become free if all is booked within the same attraction.

You can book tickets here.

What attractions will be at Winter Wonderland this year?

There's plenty of things to do at Winter Wonderland this year.

The giant Ferris wheel will be making a return along with the infamous Winter Wonderland ice rink.

Also at the festive fair this year will be rides such as a real ice slide to race your family and friends, a Munich looping roller coaster which is popular at Oktoberfest and fair classics such as the helter-skelter will be back this year.

If shows are more your thing, Zippos Christmas Circus will be back with jaw-dropping aerial and acrobatic sequences.

Cirque Berserk will also be back this year with its adrenaline-fuelled circus stunts.

How to get to Winter Wonderland from Portsmouth

The easiest way to get to Winter Wonderland from Portsmouth is by train.

Portsmouth has three train stations in the city that can get you into London but the easiest station in Portsmouth to use to get to Winter Wonderland is from Portsmouth and Southsea station.

You can take a train from Portsmouth and Southsea to London Victoria.

When you get to London Victoria, it is then just a short 17 minute walk to Hyde Park.

For all travel, the closest tube stations to Winter Wonderland are Victoria, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park, Hyde Park Corner and Marble Arch.

For train times, please visit the trainline website.

Winter Wonderland has recommended that visitors do not come to Winter Wonderland by car when possible but they recommend Q-park which is a large and secure car park with entrances on Park lane and Marble Arch.

It is just short of a two hour drive from Portsmouth to Hyde Park.

For more information on this year's Winter Wonderland, please see their website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron