Britain’s most expensive streets have been named, and there are some remarkable properties for sale on them.

Swimming pools, cinema rooms, huge landscaped gardens and harbour views are just some of the features at these stunning houses for sale on the country’s most sought-after streets.

Rightmove published its latest list of Britain’s most expensive streets this week and unsurprisingly it is dominated by London, with the capital taking all but two of the top 20 spots and only one address outside of the south east featuring.

The property website has also published a list of the most expensive streets in different regions around Britain, with the average price ranging from £820,000 to nearly £12 million.

Winnington Road in Hampstead, north London, is the most expensive street in Britain, according to Rightmove, with an average asking price of £11,906,522, followed by Lowndes Square and Eaton Terrace, both in Westminster.

Cavendish Road, in Weybridge, Surrey, and Macclesfield Road, in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, are the only streets outside London to make the list of the top 20 most expensive places to live.

Manor Place in Edinburgh, where the average home will set you back £820,385, is the most expensive street in Scotland, while Hollybush Road in Cardiff, where a typical property costs a whopping £1,434,790, is the priciest in Wales

Rightmove’s most expensive list only include streets where at least five homes have been available for sale this year.

We’ve browsed the streets to bring you this list of the best houses for sale on the most expensive street in each region of Britain, including Scotland, Wales, Yorkshire, the Midlands, the North West, the North East, the South West and the South East.

What features would your dream home have and where would it be located? Let us know in the comments section below.

1 . Winnington Road, Hampstead, London - £24,950,000 Winnington Road, in the London borough of Barnet, is the most expensive street in the capital, according to Rightmove, with an average asking price of £11,906,522. This six-bedroom house backs directly onto Hampstead Golf Course and has a 'breath-taking' grand entrance atrium, an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym and cinema room. There's also a games room, a media room and a 'beautiful' landscaped back garden, plus a secure underground garage with space for up to six cars. | Rightmove/Beauchamp Estates Ltd Photo: Rightmove/Beauchamp Estates Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Merry Down, Burley Lane, Quarndon, Amber Valley, Derbyshire - £1,950,000 Burley Lane, in Amber Valley, Derbyshire, is the most expensive street in the East Midlands, according to Rightmove, with an average asking price of £1,264,990. This five-bedroom house in the sought-after village of Quarndon boasts a 'magnificent' entrance hall and a 'beautiful' living/kitchen/dining room/snug/kitchen. There's a luxury cinema room with its own bar, two gyms, a shower/steam room, and private landscaped gardens. | Rightmove/Melbourne Sales & Lets Photo: Rightmove/Melbourne Sales & Lets Photo Sales

3 . Loom Lane, Radlett, Hertfordshire - £7,950,000 Loom Lane, in Hertsmere, is the most expensive street in the East of England, according to Rightmove, with an average asking price of £4,372,000. This fabulous seven-bedroom, six bathroom 'Arts and Crafts' style home features a grand double-height galleried entrance hall, opening onto the dining room and lounge, which are separated by a glass feature fireplace. There's a 43ft pool room, housing a 10.5mx4.5m swimming pool, fitted with an Olympic grade 'Swim-Jet' system, and a steam/shower room. The cinema room is fitted with a Sony 4k laser projector and Fully Dolby 7.2.5 Prologic movie theatre 5.1 surround sound system. The house is set on a one-acre plot and is within easy walking distance of Radlett Station and Radlett High Street. | Rightmove/Lumley Estates Photo: Rightmove/Lumley Estates Photo Sales

4 . Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, Ponteland, Newcastle upon Tyne - £3,750,000 Runnymede Road, in Northumberland, is the most expensive street in the North East, according to Rightmove, with an average asking price of £1,848,846. This seven-bedroom mock-Tudor home is set within around an acre of landscaped gardens and open space, including a large patio area with views of the open countryside. There's an expansive open-plan kitchen, with a six oven AGA range cooker, leading to the dining area and snug, and four'exceptional' reception rooms. Outside, there's a garden shef with water and power, a pantry wine store and a gardeners WC. | Rightmove/Dobsons Estate Agents Photo: Rightmove/Dobsons Estate Agents Photo Sales