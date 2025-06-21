11 worst hit neighbourhoods in Portsmouth area with highest decrease in price

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 15:03 BST

Discover the 11 neighbourhoods in Portsmouth where property prices have dropped significantly.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance have created a house price change report using information from the Office for National Statistics.

The report outlines that a number of neighbourhoods in the Portsmouth area have seen a significant drop in house prices over a year period.

Please note - the images used are for illustration purposes only.

Explore the 11 areas that have seen the biggest decrease in property prices between 2023 and 2024:

Drayton has seen a 12.1 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £355,000 in 2024 compared to £403,750 in 2023.

1. Drayton

Drayton has seen a 12.1 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £355,000 in 2024 compared to £403,750 in 2023. | Google

Photo Sales
Haslemere Road, Southsea, has seen a 7 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £265,000 in 2024 compared to £285,000 in 2023.

2. Haslemere Road, Southsea

Haslemere Road, Southsea, has seen a 7 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £265,000 in 2024 compared to £285,000 in 2023. | Google

Photo Sales
Anchorage Park has seen a 6 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £262,000 in 2024 compared to £278,750 in 2023.

3. Anchorage Park

Anchorage Park has seen a 6 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £262,000 in 2024 compared to £278,750 in 2023. | Google

Photo Sales
Copnor has seen a 6 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £262,000 in 2024 compared to £278,750 in 2023.

4. Copnor

Copnor has seen a 6 per cent decrease in property prices with the median house price being £262,000 in 2024 compared to £278,750 in 2023. | Google