Nestled away, these villages will offer something for everyone.
Take a look at 12 handpicked picture-postcard villages in Hampshire that are well worth a visit this autumn:
1. Rowland's Castle
Tucked out of the way of the hustle and bustle, Rowland's Castle is a quiet village with country charm. The village green is a focal point as well as the independent shops and eateries. | Google
2. Sway
Sway is a small village in the New Forest and is the perfect place for a family break. The village is a scenic spot surrounded by forests and is home to Sway Lakes, which is popular amongst fishing enthusiasts. | Google
3. Milford on Sea
Milford on Sea is a coastal village that combines seaside charm, picturesque scenery and is certainly family friendly with Hurst Castle being a prime activity for a day out. | Google
4. Whitchurch
Whitchurch is definitely worth paying a visit. With a wonderful blend of historic charm and pretty scenery, this village is a must. | Google