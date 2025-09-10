12 ‘off the beaten track’ chocolate box villages that will convince you Hampshire is the UK’s most charming county this autumn

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 10:33 BST

Explore these 12 picturesque villages bursting at the seams with beauty and history.

Villages such as Emsworth, New Alresford and Brockenhurst are usually the ‘go to’ spots if you are looking for glorious views and rich history - and rightly so - but there are so many stunning villages that are often overlooked.

Nestled away, these villages will offer something for everyone.

Take a look at 12 handpicked picture-postcard villages in Hampshire that are well worth a visit this autumn:

Tucked out of the way of the hustle and bustle, Rowland's Castle is a quiet village with country charm. The village green is a focal point as well as the independent shops and eateries.

1. Rowland's Castle

Sway is a small village in the New Forest and is the perfect place for a family break. The village is a scenic spot surrounded by forests and is home to Sway Lakes, which is popular amongst fishing enthusiasts.

2. Sway

Milford on Sea is a coastal village that combines seaside charm, picturesque scenery and is certainly family friendly with Hurst Castle being a prime activity for a day out.

3. Milford on Sea

Whitchurch is definitely worth paying a visit. With a wonderful blend of historic charm and pretty scenery, this village is a must.

4. Whitchurch

