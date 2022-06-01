13 pictures inside a well-located Portsmouth house up for grabs at £280,000

The property on Queens Road has been brought to the market by Chinneck Shaw.

Situated near good schools and with easy access to the M275 and the Eastern Road, the home is also located close to amenities on Kingston Road.

The first reception room to the left of the entrance has white walls and a bay window, and the hallway leads into the second reception room which benefits from built-in storage and a modern fireplace.

Wooden flooring also flows through both reception rooms and into a small lobby where there is access to the garden and stairs.

Moving into the kitchen there is a range of high gloss units providing plenty of storage with integrated fridge freezer, oven and hob and a wooden worktop.

The bathroom at the end of the house has a modern suite with a shower bath, floor tiling and a heated towel rail.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. The smallest room overlooks the garden, and the second double also has a rear facing window and a feature chimney breast.

The principal bedroom to the front has the original cast-iron fireplace.

Outside is a garden with a large patio and a small lawn.

