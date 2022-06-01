The two-bedroom flat in Bramble Road, Southsea, is on the market for £165,000. It is listed by Purplebricks.

It is described as being in ‘a popular part’ of Southsea, and has been fitted with ‘modern decor’.

The property also has views of the sea and rooftops from its balcony.

It comes with a storage locker and single garage en-bloc, located at the base of the building.

On-street permit parking is also available to residents.

Inside, people a greeted with a ‘modern’ kitchen, comprising of an integrated cooker, hob and extractor and floor mounted kitchen units.

The bathroom contains a double shower hand wash basin and vanity storage.

It is fully tiled and has a heated chrome towel rail.

The lounge, described as being ‘modern in decor’, has access to the balcony.

One of the bedrooms has a fitted wardrobe.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website here, or call the estate agents on 020 8012 7199.

1. Bramble Road, Southsea This two bedroom apartment in Bramble Road, Southsea, is on the market for £165,000. It is listed by Purplebricks. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Bramble Road, Southsea This two bedroom apartment in Bramble Road, Southsea, is on the market for £165,000. It is listed by Purplebricks. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Bramble Road, Southsea This two bedroom apartment in Bramble Road, Southsea, is on the market for £165,000. It is listed by Purplebricks. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Bramble Road, Southsea This two bedroom apartment in Bramble Road, Southsea, is on the market for £165,000. It is listed by Purplebricks. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales