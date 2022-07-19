There is no onward chain for this three bedroom home in Drayton. Picture: Town and Country Southern

16 photos from a three bedroom family home with a difference in Drayton on the market for £600k

THIS distinctive Drayton home promises plenty of space for a family at a guide price of £600,000.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:05 pm

A three bedroom property with separate sitting and dining rooms plus an expansive kitchen/breakfast room added at the rear, this Court Lane also boasts an upstairs bathroom and ground floor shower room.

Those with lofty ambitions can take the chance to expand upwards, subject to consents, and there is no onward chain so it is an ideal opportunity for those in a position to buy.

Contact Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288 or email [email protected]

