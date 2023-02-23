With three bedrooms and an open plan lounge/dining area, this modern property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

Located on Malta Road in Buckland, this three bed terrace house might be everything a family is looking for in a sought after location. The home has an open plan lounge/dining area and low maintenance, south facing garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “The ground floor consists of a large lounge/diner, measuring over 22ft in length which is flooded with natural light from the dual aspect windows. Moving through, you have a spacious kitchen, which has ample work surface space and measures over 19ft in length.

“Completing the ground floor accommodation is the modern three piece bathroom which is finished to a good standardThe rear garden is south facing and is a sun trap, being fully laid to block paving, it is very low maintenance.

“Upstairs, you have two double bedrooms and a spacious single, all of which are neutrally decorated.”

Summary

Location: Malta Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2 7PZ

Price: £230,000

Agent: Bernards

Contact: 02394 244880

For more information, visit Zoopla.

