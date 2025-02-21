7 cheapest areas to buy a home in Portsmouth revealed including Fratton and North End

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:57 BST
Portsmouth is home to some wonderful areas and attractions but you might be worried about how much it would set you back if you were to invest in a property in the city.

There are some areas in the city that won’t cost an arm and a leg. From Paulsgrove to North End to Fratton, we have put together a list of some of the cheapest areas based on the average house prices in the city in 2024.

Here are 7 of the cheapest areas in Portsmouth:

Southsea from the sky. Picture: Ryan Atfield.

1. Southsea

Southsea from the sky. Picture: Ryan Atfield. Photo: Ryan Atfield

The average house price in 2024 was £215,000 in the Fratton, Kingston Road, area.

2. Fratton Kingston

The average house price in 2024 was £215,000 in the Fratton, Kingston Road, area. Photo: Google

The average house price in 2024 was £202,500 in the Landport area. This makes it one of the cheapest areas to buy property in the city.

3. Landport

The average house price in 2024 was £202,500 in the Landport area. This makes it one of the cheapest areas to buy property in the city. Photo: Google

The average house price in 2024 was £215,000 in the Fratton West area, making it one of the cheapest areas to buy a home.

4. Fratton West

The average house price in 2024 was £215,000 in the Fratton West area, making it one of the cheapest areas to buy a home. Photo: Google

