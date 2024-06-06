8 pictures inside flawless terraced house offers versatile loft space and a splendidly modern bathroom

By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:44 BST
Perfect for a first time buyer, this two bedroom terraced property is an incredible space.

This terraced property, located in Southsea, is a gem tucked away in a lovely road and it comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom. This home also has a loft space which has been converted which provides versatility within the property as it can easily be changed.

The listing says: “This two bedroom, terrace property has a versatile loft space and is moments away from Milton Park. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Vernon Avenue, the property could make for an ideal first time or family home in our opinion, offering a living room, formal dining room and fitted kitchen of the hallway, with the first floor then providing a stylish fitted bathroom suite plus two great sized double bedrooms, the master of which then provides a staircase rising to the versatile, handy loft space.”

This home is on the market for £285,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information, click here.

This property comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom as well as a courtyard garden.

Vernon Avenue, Southsea, £285,000

This property comes with two bedrooms, two reception rooms and one bathroom as well as a courtyard garden.

