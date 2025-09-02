We have put together a gallery featuring some wonderful family homes in the city that are not only near public transport links, but are also within walking distance of primary schools with good Ofsted outcomes.
All of the homes showcased consist of a minimum of three bedrooms and have a garden.
Take a look at 8 fabulous family homes in the Portsmouth area that are near primary schools with a good Ofsted rating:
1. Algiers Road, Baffins, £360,000
This three bedroom Baffins home in Algiers Road, is nearby
Westover Primary School which is 0.07 miles away and has an Ofsted rating of Good. A little further away is Langstone Junior Academy which has also received a good Ofsted rating, and is for children aged between 7 and 11 years of age.
2. Northover Road, Portsmouth, £325,000
This three bedroom home in Northover Road comes with two reception rooms and is located 0.06 miles from Westover Primary School and is 0.5 miles from Copnor Primary School.
3. Britannia Road North, Southsea, £360,000
This three bedroom home in Britannia Road North comes with three bedrooms and is located 0.2 miles from Ark Ayrton Primary Academy and is 0.2 miles from Priory School.
4. Hilsea Crescent, Hilsea, £319,995
This three bedroom home in Hilsea Crescent comes with three bedrooms and is located 0.4 miles away from King's Academy Northern Parade (Junior).
