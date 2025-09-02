1 . Algiers Road, Baffins, £360,000

This three bedroom Baffins home in Algiers Road, is nearby Westover Primary School which is 0.07 miles away and has an Ofsted rating of Good. A little further away is Langstone Junior Academy which has also received a good Ofsted rating, and is for children aged between 7 and 11 years of age. Picture: Zoopla | Zoopla