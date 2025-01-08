Every year, Muddy Stilettos, an online magazine, publishes its list of the ‘Best Places to Live’ across the country - and this year the list featured 300 of the best cities, towns and villages.
Emsworth has been showcased as one of the top places to live in Hampshire and I’m certainly not shocked that it has secured a place on the list.
The town, which is less than ten miles from Portsmouth, is truly a one-of-a-kind spot that has heaps of character. ‘Georgian and Victorian architecture lines narrow streets’ which are filled to the brim with wonderfully independent businesses.
The harbour town offers a ‘slice of traditional coastal living’ with a slower pace of life which is perfect for people on the search for a calm retreat.
Muddy Stilettos said: “For locals, strolls around the famous Mill Pond and an ice cream or coffee from the café kiosk are a weekly ritual. Longer scenic walking paths take in beautiful countryside and marshlands.”
For me, the thing I love the most about Emsworth is the fact that it always feel so peaceful - wherever you go in the town, it is definitely somewhere that will reduce your blood pressure.
