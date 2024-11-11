Affordable homes ready for customers in Fareham
Working in partnership with Imperial Homes, the 2-3 bedroom houses are quietly nestled away near Fareham town centre, within walking distance to the town’s amenities.
The new development comprises of 8 social rent homes and 10 shared ownership homes, now ready for customers to move in.
The construction began in January 2022, with the first homes completed in September 2024.
VIVID are playing their part to enhance the regeneration of Fareham’s town centre, following the new entertainment venue Fareham Live that opened its doors in September.
Tristan Samuels, Group Development and New Business Director at VIVID, said: “This charming development will provide much needed affordable housing in central Fareham.
“We’re delighted to welcome new customers into their brand-new homes.”
Ben Olds, Land Director at Imperial Homes, said: “Many local businesses and neighbouring homeowners were eager to see this prominent town centre site regenerated, and we’re delighted to have delivered the consented scheme for VIVID.”