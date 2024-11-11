Affordable homes ready for customers in Fareham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VIVID, a leading provider of affordable homes in the south of England, have taken handover of 18 homes in Bath Lane, Fareham.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working in partnership with Imperial Homes, the 2-3 bedroom houses are quietly nestled away near Fareham town centre, within walking distance to the town’s amenities.

The new development comprises of 8 social rent homes and 10 shared ownership homes, now ready for customers to move in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction began in January 2022, with the first homes completed in September 2024.

Bath Lane development in Fareham

VIVID are playing their part to enhance the regeneration of Fareham’s town centre, following the new entertainment venue Fareham Live that opened its doors in September.

Tristan Samuels, Group Development and New Business Director at VIVID, said: “This charming development will provide much needed affordable housing in central Fareham.

“We’re delighted to welcome new customers into their brand-new homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Olds, Land Director at Imperial Homes, said: “Many local businesses and neighbouring homeowners were eager to see this prominent town centre site regenerated, and we’re delighted to have delivered the consented scheme for VIVID.”