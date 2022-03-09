Back in 2015, social media users debated at length over the infamous blue and black/white and gold dress.

While some users saw a black and blue dress, others saw a white and gold frock, sending the online debate into a frenzy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the online discussion has shifted to whether there are more wheels or doors in the world, following a tweet by Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon).

Here's everything you need to know:

What sparked the wheels vs doors debate?

Ryan Nixon tweeted on March 5: 'My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate... And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?'

Social media users are debating on whether there are more wheels or doors in the world.

The tweet included a poll of 'doors' or 'wheels' for Twitter users to vote for what answer they think is correct.

In 24 hours, the poll accumulated over 223,000 responses, with 53.6 per cent of people ticking the 'wheels' box.

Which statement is correct?

Now the debate has erupted on social media platform TikTok.

TikTok users @lumberlendhq have gained over 90,000 likes on a video where they ask different people whether there are more wheels or doors in the world.

@doctorluny commented on the video: 'Definitely doors, so many building with so many doors.'

@ekalou agreed, stating: 'Doors because... refrigerator doors, oven doors, cabinet doors etc.’

@Hunter_ch4mpion disagreed and argued: 'Wheels no question. Chairs are a good example because they have 4 wheels and no doors.’

@sharks415 added: ‘Wheels. Wheels get replaced way more often than doors. There are junkyards of nothing but tires.’

SEE ALSO: This is why some people heard Yanny and others heard Laurel in this famous audio illusion

Unlike the dress debate, there is no definitive answer as of yet to distinguish whether there are in fact more wheels or doors in the world.

An extensive amount of research took the conversation back to where the dress was brought, which then proved that the dress was blue and black.

It is almost impossible to settle the wheels vs doors debate without counting all the wheels and doors that exist in the world.

The debate has even caused people to question what is defined as a wheel or a door – but which side do you fall on?

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron