3 . Petersfield

Petersfield is a historic market town which offers the perfect mixture of town and country living. It is popular with families and people who like outdoors, and is within the wonderful South Downs National Park. It is often names as one of the “happiest places to live” in surveys and has excellent transport links, being on the direct train line to London and Portsmouth, as well as road links to Hampshire as neighbouring West Sussex. Like many Hampshire market towns, housing is still relatively costly and although it has a great little mix of amenities the town is more aimed at those who enjoy a quieter nightlife. Picture: Beautiful Petersfield Heath and pond by Ben Evans Photo: Ben Evans