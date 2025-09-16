But while the picture-perfect historic villages often get the plaudits, they are not always the best choices for families or younger people who looking for a mix of facilities rather than a quiet life.
However the county has a number of fantastic towns and cities to choose from which have lots of great shops, leisure facilities and eateries - as well as places to visit and great transport connections.
Here we look at 11 of the best places in Hampshire to live which are ideal for families - and those who like to explore and visit their surrounding areas as well.
1. Winchester
Bursting with history, Winchester boasts a high quality of life for its residents, with very good schools; attractive surroundings; lots of green space; and strong amenities. But this does come at a premium as house prices are very expensive. It has direct rail links with London, Southampton, Basingstoke, Bournemouth and Weymouth as well as great motorway and road links to other parts of Hampshire.
Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS:x
2. Emsworth
This tiny town is a little gem in Hampshire, with so many fantastic independent shops and pubs in its main square, as well as great walks across the area. Thriving all year round, it is popular with visitors which means there is always plenty to do for residents too. It has great rail links to Portsmouth, Chichester and London, as well as road links too. House prices are more expensive here than in surrounding areas though - you have been warned. Photo: Kate Shemilt ks190277-2
3. Petersfield
Petersfield is a historic market town which offers the perfect mixture of town and country living. It is popular with families and people who like outdoors, and is within the wonderful South Downs National Park. It is often names as one of the “happiest places to live” in surveys and has excellent transport links, being on the direct train line to London and Portsmouth, as well as road links to Hampshire as neighbouring West Sussex. Like many Hampshire market towns, housing is still relatively costly and although it has a great little mix of amenities the town is more aimed at those who enjoy a quieter nightlife.
Picture: Beautiful Petersfield Heath and pond by Ben Evans Photo: Ben Evans
4. Odiham
Odiham has a great proximity to nearby Fleet and Hook and is often ranked top for quality of life in the UK. there are low levels of crime, good health, great schools, pleasant environment. The area is also well‑served by transport links too. However, house prices are not cheap which can make it difficult to get on the property ladder. | Wikipedia