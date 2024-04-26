Charming £1.85m semi-rural home height of luxury with stunning swimming pool and surroundings

A contemporary but cosy semi-rural home has hit the market for £1.85m – and it is equipped with a swimming pool.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:04 BST

This property, located in Basingstoke, comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and six reception rooms as well as luxurious amenities including an indoor gym, home office and swimming pool. This home is detached and is located on the edge of a charming village.

The listing says: “Four Oaks is an impressive and individual detached family home enjoying an excellent semi-rural position on the edge of the village with many walks right on the doorstep. The property offers impressive accommodation with spacious, light and airy rooms extending to about 3600 sq.ft.

"The property enjoys a quiet location at the end of Pardown, a no-through lane and sought after address on the edge Oakley, a popular village on the western edge of Basingstoke. The village provides facilities catering for all day-to-day requirements, including a village school, shops, pubs, tennis courts, church, dentist and doctors' surgeries.”

This property is on the market for £1,850,000 and it is being sold with Knight Frank - North Hampshire Sales. For more information, click here.

This property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and six reception rooms as well as a swimming pool and huge garden.

