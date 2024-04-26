2 . Pardown, Basingstoke, £1,850,000

This property comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and six reception rooms as well as a swimming pool and huge garden. The listing says: "Four Oaks is an impressive and individual detached family home enjoying an excellent semi-rural position on the edge of the village with many walks right on the doorstep." The listing says: "The property offers impressive accommodation with spacious, light and airy rooms extending to about 3600 sq.ft." The listing says: "The property enjoys a quiet location at the end of Pardown, a no-through lane and sought after address on the edge Oakley, a popular village on the western edge of Basingstoke." This property is on the market for £1,850,000 and it is being sold with Knight Frank - North Hampshire Sales. For more information about the property, visit the website. This home has a gym, a swimming pool, outbuildings, parking, a paddock and a home office. Photo: Zoopla