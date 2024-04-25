Sublime £2.9m countryside home boasts gorgeous contemporary designs

This prestine house offers picturesque countryside scenes and is on the market for £2.9m.
This property, located in Smannell, Andover, comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms as well as a large garden. This house is in a beautiful countryside setting and it is a new build that has maintained traditional architecture. It has excellent public transport links and it is also nearby local schools.

The listing says: “Smannell House is a truly exceptional property. Although constructed only eight years ago, it is traditional in its design and boasts wonderfully light, well-proportioned rooms with high ceilings and an overriding feeling of space throughout. All thought has been given to satisfying every modern day living requirement with expansive accommodation flowing seamlessly from one room to the next, the ideal house for entertaining.”

This property is on the market for £2,900,000 and it is being sold with Savills - Newbury. For more information, click here.

