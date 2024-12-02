Cheapest Zoopla home in Hampshire up for £100,000 requires major 'modernisation' and 'upgrading'

If you are looking to get onto the property ladder but don’t have a huge budget, this home could be perfect for you.

Located in Winchester Road, Shirley, this three bedroom home will be going under the hammer on December 17 with a guide price of £100,000. This terraced home comes with a bathroom, living room and kitchen as well as three spacious bedrooms.

According to Checkatrade, it will cost between £76,900 and £138,800 to fully renovate a three-bedroom house. This home would be ideal for a first time buyer looking for a project or someone searching for an investment.

The listing says: “This three bedroom mid terrace house is being offered to the market requiring a high level of modernisation and upgrading throughout.

“Once modernised, this property will appeal to home buyers and tenants alike, making this an ideal speculative and investment buy.”

Summary:

Location: Winchester Road, Shirley

Agent: Fox & Sons - Auction Southampton

Cost: £100,000 guide price at auction

Key Features: Fantastic renovation project, three bedrooms, near schools and local amenities

For more information about this home and the auction, click here.

This home needs extensive refurbishment to get it to a high standard but it has the potential to be a wonderful house.

The listing says: "The property can be found within the Shirley area of Winchester Road and is well placed for access to the local amenities found in Shirley High Street and Tesco’s in Tebourba Way, together with schools for all age groups and Southampton General Hospital which is located around a mile away."

