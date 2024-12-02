Located in Winchester Road, Shirley, this three bedroom home will be going under the hammer on December 17 with a guide price of £100,000. This terraced home comes with a bathroom, living room and kitchen as well as three spacious bedrooms.

According to Checkatrade, it will cost between £76,900 and £138,800 to fully renovate a three-bedroom house. This home would be ideal for a first time buyer looking for a project or someone searching for an investment.

The listing says: “This three bedroom mid terrace house is being offered to the market requiring a high level of modernisation and upgrading throughout.

“Once modernised, this property will appeal to home buyers and tenants alike, making this an ideal speculative and investment buy.”

Summary:

Location: Winchester Road, Shirley

Agent: Fox & Sons - Auction Southampton

Cost: £100,000 guide price at auction

Key Features: Fantastic renovation project, three bedrooms, near schools and local amenities

1 . Winchester Road, Shirley, £100,000 This home needs extensive refurbishment to get it to a high standard but it has the potential to be a wonderful house. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Winchester Road, Shirley, £100,000 This home comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one reception room. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Winchester Road, Shirley, £100,000 This home is being auctioned off for £100,000 with Fox & Sons - Auction Southampton. | Zoopla Photo Sales