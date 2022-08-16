Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting local people to put forward a name for the development of 37 one and two bedroom apartments.

As well as seeing the name on the development itself and in all related marketing literature, the lucky winner will also receive £100.

Fareham Magistrates’ Court was demolished earlier this year, and Churchill Retirement’s retirement lodge plans were welcomed by Fareham borough councillors.

Fareham Magistrates' Court. Picture by: Malcolm Wells (160713-6503)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-storey building was only constructed in 1994 and closed 22 years later after a review found it operating severely under-capacity.

To enter the naming competition, send your suggested name and the reason for it along with your name, address and phone number to: Freepost, CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING, FAREHAM NAMING COMPETITION or by email to [email protected] by September 30.

Those considering entering the competition are asked to keep in mind that Churchill Retirement Living development names always end in ‘Lodge’.

The former magistrates court being demolished.

If more than one person suggests the winning name, the winner will be randomly selected. The chosen name is subject to approval by the Local Authority.

Caroline Haswell, Churchill’s senior regional marketing manager, said: ‘We’re delighted to be bringing our new development to Fareham and have seen lots of interest from local over 60s keen to find out more about the benefits of the retirement living lifestyle.

‘Anyone interested in finding out more about what the new development will offer can register their interest now for updates.’