Located in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, is a former ink store which is going to be sold at auction on June 12 with a guide price of £200,000 and £220,000.
Michael Marchant, a senior auction appraiser for the firm, based in Whiteley, said: “Located on a major thoroughfare of Portsmouth, this extensive building offers considerable scope and potential for further development, particularly to the rear where there is a sizeable storeroom with its own access from Kingsdown Place.
“The current residential accommodation comprises a two-bedroom flat on the first floor with access from the side.
“The shop would benefit from being remodelled to provide a smaller retail space, with the existing large store to the rear being converted to residential use, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
