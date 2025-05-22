'Considerable scope for improvement' at former Portsmouth shop which is due to be auctioned off for £200,000

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:56 BST

An ‘extensive building’ with ‘considerable scope and potential’ will be going under the hammer next month.

Located in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, is a former ink store which is going to be sold at auction on June 12 with a guide price of £200,000 and £220,000.

The site consists of a retail space on the ground floor and a two-bedroom flat on the first floor.

Michael Marchant, a senior auction appraiser for the firm, based in Whiteley, said: “Located on a major thoroughfare of Portsmouth, this extensive building offers considerable scope and potential for further development, particularly to the rear where there is a sizeable storeroom with its own access from Kingsdown Place.

“The current residential accommodation comprises a two-bedroom flat on the first floor with access from the side.

“The shop would benefit from being remodelled to provide a smaller retail space, with the existing large store to the rear being converted to residential use, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

A mixed-use building in Portsmouth is to be auctioned in June with a guide price of £200,000 - £220,000.

. Portsmouth Ink Store, £200,000 - £220,000

A mixed-use building in Portsmouth is to be auctioned in June with a guide price of £200,000 - £220,000. | Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers

The auction listing says: "The current residential accommodation comprises a flat on the first floor with access from the side."

1. Portsmouth Ink Store, £200,000 - £220,000

The auction listing says: "The current residential accommodation comprises a flat on the first floor with access from the side." | Clive Emson

Located on Fratton Road, a major thoroughfare of Portsmouth, this extensive building offers considerable scope and potential for further development.

2. Portsmouth Ink Store, £200,000 - £220,000

Located on Fratton Road, a major thoroughfare of Portsmouth, this extensive building offers considerable scope and potential for further development. | Clive Emson

A mixed-use building in Portsmouth is to be auctioned in June with a guide price of £200,000 - £220,000.

3. Portsmouth Ink Store, £200,000 - £220,000

A mixed-use building in Portsmouth is to be auctioned in June with a guide price of £200,000 - £220,000. | Clive Emson

A mixed-use building in Portsmouth is to be auctioned in June with a guide price of £200,000 - £220,000.

4. Portsmouth Ink Store, £200,000 - £220,000

A mixed-use building in Portsmouth is to be auctioned in June with a guide price of £200,000 - £220,000. | Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers

