Contemporary and spacious four bedroom property perfect for family - see inside

By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:10 BST
A spacious yet cosy four bedroom home has hit the market – take a tour of the inside.

This property, located in Angus Way, Waterlooville, comes with four bedrooms, a modern kitchen, a utility room, a garage and a garden. This home was built in 2015 and it has had the same owners since it was sold for the first time.

The listing says: “A 4 bedroom semi detached house having been in the same ownership since construction in 2015 situated in a tucked away position on this popular modern development.“Internal accommodation offers a 19ft 4 lounge, 19ft 8 kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, utility room, 15ft 5 cabin/playroom, downstairs cloakroom, 4 bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite shower room.”

This property is on the market for £400,000 and it is being sold with PurpleBricks. For more information, click here.

This property comes with four bedrooms, a bathroom, cloakroom and en-suite shower as well as a garage, garden and a utility room.

1. Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000 : Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000

This property comes with four bedrooms, a bathroom, cloakroom and en-suite shower as well as a garage, garden and a utility room.Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The listing says: "A 4 bedroom semi detached house having been in the same ownership since construction in 2015 situated in a tucked away position on this popular modern development."

2. Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000 : Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000

The listing says: "A 4 bedroom semi detached house having been in the same ownership since construction in 2015 situated in a tucked away position on this popular modern development."Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
The listing says: "Internal accommodation offers a 19ft 4 lounge, 19ft 8 kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, utility room, 15ft 5 cabin/playroom, downstairs cloakroom, 4 bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite shower room."

3. Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000 : Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000

The listing says: "Internal accommodation offers a 19ft 4 lounge, 19ft 8 kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, utility room, 15ft 5 cabin/playroom, downstairs cloakroom, 4 bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite shower room."Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
This property is on the market for £400,000 and it is being sold with PurpleBricks.

4. Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000 : Angus Way, Waterlooville, £400,000

This property is on the market for £400,000 and it is being sold with PurpleBricks.Photo: Sophie Lewis : Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Waterlooville