This property, located in Angus Way, Waterlooville, comes with four bedrooms, a modern kitchen, a utility room, a garage and a garden. This home was built in 2015 and it has had the same owners since it was sold for the first time.
The listing says: “A 4 bedroom semi detached house having been in the same ownership since construction in 2015 situated in a tucked away position on this popular modern development.“Internal accommodation offers a 19ft 4 lounge, 19ft 8 kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, utility room, 15ft 5 cabin/playroom, downstairs cloakroom, 4 bedrooms, bathroom and en-suite shower room.”
This property is on the market for £400,000 and it is being sold with PurpleBricks. For more information, click here.