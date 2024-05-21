This elegantly historical Grade II property comes with four bedrooms, four reception rooms and two bathrooms as well as a spacious garden.
The listing says: “Enjoying established secluded gardens, a delightful Grade II listed country cottage featuring a host of period features and offering adaptable accommodation that includes an annexe.
“Thatchways is a delightful gem of a period property, full of lovely period features, including exposed timbering and huge fireplaces. Rooms are of a generous size and, in addition, an excellent annexe, with its own garden and separate entrance has been created which may be used independently or incorporated within the main accommodation, and has a more contemporary style.“Outside, the beautifully planted gardens offer a perfect setting for a period cottage and include a sweep of lawn, fringed by mature shrubs and trees, as well as paved seating and dining areas, surrounded by vibrant herbaceous borders.”
This property is on the market for £890,000 and it is being sold with house. Covering London and The Country. For more information, click here.