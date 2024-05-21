“Thatchways is a delightful gem of a period property, full of lovely period features, including exposed timbering and huge fireplaces. Rooms are of a generous size and, in addition, an excellent annexe, with its own garden and separate entrance has been created which may be used independently or incorporated within the main accommodation, and has a more contemporary style.“Outside, the beautifully planted gardens offer a perfect setting for a period cottage and include a sweep of lawn, fringed by mature shrubs and trees, as well as paved seating and dining areas, surrounded by vibrant herbaceous borders.”