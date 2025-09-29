The property has driveway parking and a detached garage | Purplebricks

A stylish three-bedroom detached bungalow in Drayton, Portsmouth, featuring an open-plan kitchen, garage, driveway parking, and private garden for £550,000

A peaceful cul-de-sac in Drayton, Portsmouth is home to this beautifully presented three-bedroom detached bungalow, combining style, space, and convenience for modern family living.

Inside, the property opens to a welcoming hallway leading into the heart of the home – a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room measuring 25’4” x 16’2”. The kitchen is fitted with high-quality built-in appliances and a central island, while Bi-fold doors open onto the rear garden, creating an ideal setting for entertaining or enjoying quiet family time.

A separate dining or living space offers a more formal area for meals or relaxation. A practical lobby and cloakroom add to the functionality of this well-thought-out layout.

The modern kitchen has fitted appliances | Purplebricks

The bungalow offers three generous bedrooms, each filled with natural light. Bedroom One is a comfortable double, while Bedrooms Two and Three provide flexible space suitable for family members, guests, or a home office.

The contemporary family bathroom features both a bath and shower and neutral décor for a modern finish.

Externally, the property benefits from a detached garage and driveway parking, offering secure storage and off-road convenience. The private rear garden provides an inviting outdoor space, perfect for relaxing or play.

The private rear garden has french door access | Purplebricks

Drayton is a highly sought-after area for its excellent schools, local shops, and amenities, while transport links are superb. The A3, M27, and nearby railway connections make commuting to Portsmouth, Chichester, and surrounding areas straightforward.

This three-bedroom detached bungalow offers a rare combination of modern living, family-friendly design, and convenience, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a stylish home in a prime Portsmouth location.

