With the new year fast approaching, the Easter holidays are next on the list in seasonal celebrations.

The holiday, which is mostly celebrated by Christians, commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus.

Supermarkets will soon be full of chocolate Easter eggs in the UK.

For others, the long weekend may be filled with chocolate eggs and Easter egg hunts in the garden as children enjoy the spring holiday.

Here is everything you need to know about Easter 2022.

When is Easter in 2022?

Easter Sunday will fall on April 17, 2022.

Good Friday will take place on April 15, with Easter Monday on April 18.

These two dates are both bank holidays in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Why is Easter Sunday 'late' in 2022?

The date of Easter Sunday changes every year due to the date being determined by the Jewish calendar.

This calendar is based on lunar cycles, with a lunar year containing around 354 days, unlike a solar year which is 365 days.

Easter Sunday is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon, which is the first full moon that happens after the spring equinox.

The date of Easter changes due to the Paschal full moon falling on various days in different time zones.

When are the Easter holidays in Portsmouth and Hampshire?

The Easter holidays will take place between Monday, April 11 and Friday, April 22.

The summer term will then begin on Monday, April 25, with half term taking place between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3.

