ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway has launched an exciting new game and they are looking for Portsmouth youngsters to take part.

The show is looking for children aged five or six years old or those in reception or Year 1 and Year 2 in school to take part in their new 'Kiddeoke' game show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday Night Takeaway is looking for children who love to sing and dance to take part in the new series.

Saturday Night Takeaway, which is hosted by Ant and Dec, often has celebrity guests as they invite the audience members to take part in games and competitions.

All kids will be aware of their involvement and there will be no surprises on the show.

If you know a child who loves to boogie or sings their favourite songs at the top of their lungs on a daily basis, you can nominate them here with as much information about them as possible along with a video of them singing along to their favourite tune.

Make sure to select 'Kiddeoke' when asked what shout-out you are responding to.

Any person nominating who is under the age of 18 must arrange for a parent or guardian to complete the nomination on their behalf.

SEE ALSO: Full updating list of festive activities this year in Portsmouth

If you have already applied to take part in the latest series but would like to put someone forward, email [email protected] with information of the nominee including name, age, and some details about them.

Add a singing video of the nominee into the email, with a subject line of ‘Kiddeoke’.

A member of the Saturday Night Takeaway team will be in touch with further information for successful applicants.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron